SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local, county and state leaders are suing a landlord of apartments in Syracuse, accusing him of hundreds of lead safety violations and poisoning 11 children who lived in his properties.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, the State Attorney General, Onondaga County and City of Syracuse together allege Todd Hobbs, owner of TLH Holdings LLC and TLH Properties LLC, for 413 violations at 19 different properties.

Hobbs owns at least 62 properties with at least 91 units in the Syracuse area, primarily rented by low-income families of color, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is demanding Hobbs pays thousands of dollars in penalties and restitution to the impacted families, inspect every unit on a regular basis and fix all unsafe lead-related exposures.

“By failing to properly address lead paint hazards, Todd Hobbs betrayed his tenants’ trust and put families’ health and well-being in danger,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a statement released to NewsChannel 9.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “We will not accept property owners profiting while children and families suffer from lead poisoning. With the help of Onondaga County and the state, we will keep going after dangerous landlords to protect our most vulnerable.”