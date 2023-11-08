SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Why go to Florida to retire when you can experience all four seasons in Central New York?

U.S. World News has released its “2024 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.” and Syracuse made the list. Syracuse ranked 27th, and about an hour down the thruway, our neighbor, Rochester, ranked 21st.

“Snow is certainly a part of the central New York lifestyle, considering residents get more than 120 inches of it per year. However, the region has much more to offer than just snow drifts and slushy water,” stated U.S. World News.

Syracuse’s overall score was a 6.8/10, with its housing affordability coming in at 7.1/10, and healthcare rated at 6.4/10.

U.S. World News applauded Syracuse with its convenience and location, as most everything you need is within short to mild driving distances.

“The center of the city proper is under 20 minutes from desirable suburbs, including places like Manlius, Baldwinsville and Liverpool. When residents want to get away for the weekend, an easy drive gets them to the race course in Saratoga Springs, New York,” stated U.S. World News.

New York City is a four hour drive from it and two and a half hours and some change on I-90 will get you to a Buffalo Bills Game.

“Syracuse is also situated in prime wine-drinking territory; a short trip to the Finger Lakes region allows locals to sip their way through the area’s best wineries,” stated U.S. World News.

Not to mention, Syracuse provides handfuls of things to do within the area.

There’s Onondaga Lake Park, the MOST, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, Destiny USA (specifically WonderWorks), JMA Wireless Dome events and Empower Credit Union Amphitheater concerts.

There’s also dozens of local restaurants and bars in downtown Syracuse and surrounding areas, Syracuse University sports games, Crunch hockey, and so much more.

Syracuse Quick Stats

According to U.S. World News.

Metro Population – 661,106

– 661,106 Median Home Price – $190,129

– $190,129 Median Monthly Rent – $905

– $905 Median Age – 39.8 years old

– 39.8 years old Average Annual Salary – $57,990

– $57,990 Unemployment Rate – 8.9%

– 8.9% Average Commute – 21.3 minutes

– 21.3 minutes Average High Temps – 57.58° F

– 57.58° F Average Low Temps – 38.86° F

– 38.86° F Average Rainfall – 38.47 inches

Entire 2024 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. list:

Harrisburg, PA Reading PA Lancaster, PA Scranton, PA Allentown, PA New York City, NY York, PA Daytona Beach, FL Youngstown, OH Pittsburgh, PA Ann Arbor, MI Tampa, FL Philadelphia, PA Fort Wayne, IN Manchester, NH Green Bay, WI Winston-Salem, NC Sarasota, FL Toledo, OH Trenton, NJ Rochester, NY Lakeland, FL Melbourne, FL Orlando, FL Raleigh & Durham, NC Ocala, FL Syracuse, NY Naples, FL Jacksonville, FL Pensacola, FL

