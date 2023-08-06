SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kareem Huggins, a Syracuse man accused of murder, is set to go to trial tomorrow, August 7.

Huggins allegedly shot and killed Raouf Muharram, a gas station employee, at the Blue Star Gas Station on South Salina Street in January 2022.

He was then arrested by police in Ohio the day after the shooting in a stolen vehicle at a rest stop near Sandusky. Police in Ohio found a stolen handgun with Huggins when they arrested him.

Huggins is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.