SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police have arrested a Syracuse man after he allegedly robbed a KeyBank in Syracuse on Wednesday morning, August 9.

36-year-old Frank C. Jones of Syracuse was arrested for allegedly robbing the KeyBank on 215 Tecumseh Road, around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

DeWitt Police Officers were dispatched to the Syracuse KeyBank for the reported robbery, and were told the suspect had presented a note to a bank teller and then ran away with a sum of money.

Police say there was no weapon displayed or threatened, and no injuries occurred.

Just 15 minutes later, through an investigation, the suspect was located in a black Ford Explorer in the Sedgewick area of the City of Syracuse, where DeWitt police attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop, and led the police on a chase in that area. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to help, and they used stop sticks to slow the vehicle down.

However, the suspect continued, but eventually came to a stop on DeWitt Street near Farmer Street where he then got out of the car and started to run away.

Officers from the Syracuse Police Department were able to catch up to the suspect and successfully take him into custody without incident, near the intersection of Farmer Street and

Helen Street. The stolen money was also recovered from the suspect.

According to DeWitt Police, this isn’t the first time Jones has tried to rob the KeyBank on Tecumseh Road as he was arrested in 2016 for passing a note to the teller at this location and leaving with a sum of money.

After being taken into custody, Jones was taken to the DeWitt Police station where he provided a DeWitt Police Investigator with a full confession.

Jones is being charged with the following:

Robbery 3rd Degree

Grand Larceny 4th

Reckless Driving

Jones will also face numerous other traffic violations related to the chase he led police on. He will be arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court on Wednesday night, August 9.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.