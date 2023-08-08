SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing and killing a dog on Wednesday, July 26 around 8:25 p.m.

Thomas Hemmingway was arrested by Syracuse Police after he stabbed a dog in the neck on the sidewalk with a large butcher knife, on the 900 block of South Geddes Street, resulting in the death of the dog.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to South Geddes Street for an injured animal complaint.

Once officers arrived they found a black and white female pitbull that was injured from one stab wound in her neck. Officers brought the dog to the back of their patrol vehicle and brought it to Veterinary Medical Center of CNY for medical attention where the dog died as a result of the injury.

As the dog was being taken to the vet, other officers remained on the scene speaking to witnesses and attempting to find the owner of the dog.

While officers were on scene, Thomas Hemmingway approached the officers and told them he had to stab the dog in self defense after he claimed the dog bit him on his right leg.

Hemmingway pulled up his pant leg to show the officers where the dog “bit” him, but there were no injuries.

Syracuse Police then turned over the case to the Animal Cruelty Division for further investigation which which found through video evidence that Hemmingway wasn’t attacked by the dog at all.

The video evidence found later showed Hemmingway walking west down Delaware Street towards the location where an unknown man had the dog on a leash.

Hemmingway had what appeared to be a large butcher knife in his right hand and he was the first to approach the dog and attempt to grab it by the neck or collar and the dog reacted.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police Department.

Hemmingway then stabbed the dog once in the neck and the unknown man released the dog and it got away from Hemmingway. However, Hemmingway proceeded to antagonize the dog by stepping towards it and raising the knife above his head and yelling, before calming down and walking away.

After being stabbed, the dog wandered into a corner store until Police arrived.

After watching the evidence provided, the Animal Cruelty Division determined that Hemmingway did not stab the dog in self defense.

Hemmingway was arrested for Aggravated Animal Cruelty, an unclassified felony, and lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center.