SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a victim in the Upstate University Hospital Emergency Department waiting room.

44-year-old Sabier Young was arrested by University Police on Tuesday, Jan. 9, after he allegedly stabbed the victim after an altercation.

University Police say the altercation happened around 11:40 a.m., and they found the victim stabbed. The victim was treated and released soon after, while Young was apprehended by University Police and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Police say it’s unknown at this time if Young and the victim knew each other.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.