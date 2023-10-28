SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hunter Armstrong, a 20-year-old Syracuse man, pled guilty earlier this week to kidnapping and torturing a man.

Armstrong is part of a group of five people accused of kidnapping a man and restraining him to a home at 304 Merriman Avenue in Syracuse between April 21-24, where he was severely beaten.

Armstrong accepted a deal offered by Judge Gordon Cuffy of 15 years to life in prison if he pled guilty. Last week, Armstrong had rejected the same offer.

Two other people in the group, Jessica Hughes and Renee Dolson, also pled guilty to assault.

All three of them will officially be sentenced on Dec. 15.