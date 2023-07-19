SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is proposing a new law that will lower the density and number of tobacco retailers in the city.

Walsh’s proposal will require tobacco –and other smoking product — retailers to get a new city license on top of their already-required state license.

Over time, the number of city licenses given out will gradually decrease, reducing the number of stores.

Similar legislation aiming to limit the density and amount of smoke shops was passed last year in the Town of Salina where there now must be 1000 feet between tobacco retailers. Tobacco retailers are also not allowed within 1000 feet of schools, parks or places of worship.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S, accounting for roughly 480,000 deaths per year, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).