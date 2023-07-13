SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Syracuse will have a chance to enjoy and celebrate Middle-Eastern culture from July 13-16.

Syracuse’s Middle Eastern Festival is back during these dates at the Saint Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church at 4988 Onondaga Road.

The festival will have food, games, live entertainment, a playground and more.

Parking and admission are both free.

Available food will include Middle Eastern specialties such as, falafel, shawarma, kababs and baklava.

A market will also be available with the following vendors:

​Around the World Imports​

Henna Art by Maria Emmi

The Gritty Sisters Soapery

Crystal Goddess Boutique by Nariman Jeries

The festivals official dates and times are:

July 13 from 4 pm – 10 pm

July 14 from 4 pm – 10 pm​

July 15 from 12 pm – 10 pm​

July 16 from 12 pm – 6 pm

More information about the festival can be found on their website.