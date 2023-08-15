SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and the New York State Attorney General’s Office has officially closed the investigation into the deadly July 4 shooting on Carbon Street in Syracuse.

The NYS AG’s Office reviewed the incident and concluded there was no need to further investigate after the suspect, 20-year-old Matao Herrera, shot and killed himself while running away from police after firing a gun at another person.

Syracuse Police responded to the shooting on July 4 around 7:57 p.m. as they were on routine patrol in the 800 block of Park Street when they saw Herrera firing a gun at another person.

Officers then ran after Herrera who shot himself as officers where chasing him. Herrera was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from the injury.

Officers recovered the gun that Herrera used on the scene and according to police, no shots were fired by any of the officers on the scene.

SPD then notified the NYS AG’s Office per department protocol and state law, and after over a month, on August 8, the NYS AG’s Office and SPD have determined it was an intentional and self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SPD has concluded the investigation and the case has been closed without any charges, as the sole offender is now dead.​