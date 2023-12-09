EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police held their “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart in East Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 9, helping local kids pick out Christmas gifts.

15 children were selected for the event. All of them have been victims of criminal activities, fires, accidents, medical emergencies or other unfortunate circumstances within the City of Syracuse.

They were given a gift card that was funded by donations from various organizations and were able to pick out gifts with an officer accompanying them.

This is the 10th year that SPD has hosted this event.