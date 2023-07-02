SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shoppers at Destiny USA saw a lot of police activity in the parking lot of the mall Saturday evening.

Syracuse Police confirm its officers are investigating a report of a suspicious person with a weapon.

A NewsChannel 9 crew said most of the police presence is in the back parking lot of the campus, on the side of the Carousel entrance and train tracks.

Syracuse Police Sergeant Thomas Blake says there’s no reason to believe the public is at risk. The mall was also not put on lockdown.

Destiny USA’s reputation has taken a series of hits from incidents of violence on mall property.

Two weeks ago, a man was shot in the neck in the front parking lot of the mall. Police have not made arrests in that case.

Destiny USA management has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment about any changes to mall security.

A 14-year-old also shot into a trash can inside the mall in February.