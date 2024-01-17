SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 3:27 a.m. on Jan. 15, Officer Rajchel, and his K9 partner, Chiro, were sent to assist officers who were dealing with a domestic incident with a weapon call at the 200 block of Niagara Street.

After obtaining the suspect, Syracuse Police found a magazine, but no gun. That’s when K9 Chiro stepped in.

Officer Rajchel saw a man who looked to match the description of their suspect walking on Oswego Street.

Another officer tried to approach the man, but he ran away. After a short pursuit, officers were able to take him into custody.

They searched the suspect and found a magazine for a firearm, but no weapon.

Officers and K9 Chiro traced the path that the suspect took which is where Chiro found a Glock .40 handgun with an extended magazine in the backyard of a home on Gifford Street.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

The suspect was identified by police as 33-year-old Hector Bonnet Matrille.

Matrille was charged with: