SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police took Malcolm Barner, age 28, into custody today, July 14, in the Karlianne Short murder case.

Police arrested Barner at there headquarters at 511 South State Street where he turned himself in, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

Barner is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending his arraignment.

Barner is charged with:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

No date or time has been set of as now for his arraignment.

Karlianne was killed at 17-years-old in a shooting the night of July 4.