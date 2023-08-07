SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to E. Raynor Avenue Sunday morning for a stabbing call.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers found 43-year-old Bradford Brown with a stab wound to his neck, and 41-year-old Todd Huddleston with a laceration on his leg at the 200 block of E. Raynor Avenue.

Both men were taken to Upstate Hospital, and are expected to survive.

Police say that the investigation revealed that Huddleston stabbed Brown during a dispute before they arrived.

Huddleston was arrested and charged with: