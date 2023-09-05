SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager and a 20-year-old have been arrested after Syracuse Police found two guns and drugs on them at Destiny USA on Thursday, Aug. 24.

A visitor at the mall witnessed a man drop his revolver in the parking lot around 5:50 p.m. that Thursday.

The visitor claims that after seeing the man drop the revolver, the man then picked up the weapon and put it in his waistband before heading into the mall.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Following this report, Syracuse Police Officers reviewed security camera footage in an effort to identify the man the witness saw.

According to SPD, Officers Coleman, Ristau and Heri began searching for the suspect inside the mall, while Officer Goldberg reviewed security camera footage and provided the other officers with a picture of the suspect.

Officers then noticed two men who matched the description of the suspects on the first floor of the mall. They were seen walking towards the exit near the Carousel entrance.

Officers then approached the suspect and Officer Coleman told (now identified) 20-year-old Thomas Flynn, to go to a corner to be frisked.

A loaded HNR Sportsman .22 Long Rifle was found inside Flynn’s waistband. He was also wearing a black shoulder bag that had two folding pocket knives, suboxone, ambien and xanax in it.

The second suspect who was searched was a 17-year-old. Officers found a ‘sawed off’ loaded Iver Johnson Arms & Cycle Works 12 gauge shotgun inside the backpack that he was carrying.

Flynn was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

The 17-year-old was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Both individuals were taken to the Public Safety Building. Flynn was house at the Onondaga County Justice Center, and the teen at Hillbrook Detention Center.