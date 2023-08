SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, Syracuse Police were called to a stabbing at 105 Roney Lane.

Police found a male victim at the scene with a minor wound to the right side of his ribs. The injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at Upstate Hospital, SPD said.

A 55-year-old female suspect named Deidra Jones was located on the scene and taken into custody.