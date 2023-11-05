SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police responded to two stabbings early on Sunday, Nov. 5, with the first one happening near Valley Plaza, which was followed by another on East Fayette Street.

Valley Plaza stabbing

Police were called to Upstate Hospital around 2:25 a.m. for a 34-year-old man being treated for a wound to the head. He told the police he was stabbed by another man while leaving a bar near Valley Plaza.

He is in stable condition, and his injuries are non-life-threatening, SPD said.

East Fayette Street stabbing

Syracuse police were also called to a stabbing after 3 a.m. at the Parkside Commons Apartment complex at 2005 East Fayette Street. SPD then found a 27-year-old male with a stab wound to the arm.

His injuries are also non-life-threatening, according to SPD.

Both of the investigations into these stabbings are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.