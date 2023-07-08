SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have added a new kind of patrol vehicle to its fleet and it just hit the streets. It’s one they believe will be more effective and efficient.

For businesses here in Hanover Square, police presence can mean everything.

“There’s always people hanging around that seem to be doing questionable things, and it does help to have a presence,” said Matija Popovic, Orbis Lounge owner.

After receiving multiple requests for bicycle patrols from a number of neighborhood associations, elected officials and community leaders, the Syracuse Police are now rolling in the battery powered bike-beat cop.

“It allows us to travel faster, longer distances, without expelling too much energy,” said Syracuse Police Officer, Darrin Ettinger. “We’ve put them up just over 25 miles an hour on West Street.”

Quicker, with less physical effort, it was an easy sell for police on the move.

“I heard how easy it was to peddle, how easy it was to get going, how quick they were, and I was pretty eager to get on it and try it out,” said Syracuse Police Officer Jim Nowodworski.

The e-bikes will be used at festivals, community events and even investigations into gun crimes. The department says each fully equipped bike costs about $3,200 and will save taxpayers money on fuel and upkeep.

“We have deployed the e-bikes this year for large community events and festivals, in gun violence suppression efforts, in community policing, community outreach, and patrol capacities as well as in problem oriented policing locations as part of the Koper Curve theory on reducing violent crime,” stated Syracuse Police.

The department currently has two e-bikes with an order submitted to purchase six additional ones, as well as an emergency management grant submission for four more e-bikes as part of EM plan for soft target hardening.

“If all these acquisitions come to fruition we will have a fleet of 12 e-bikes. The e-bikes have proven to be far superior for police purposes than traditional bicycles. Riding a traditional bicycle for eight hours with a ballistic vest on, and 20 pounds more or less, of equipment isn’t often feasible, but the e-bikes make deploying officers on bicycles much more reasonable,” stated Syracuse Police.

According to Officer Ettinger, in city landscape, they can move a lot faster than they could on foot as they coast through vehicles in the downtown area hen it’s congested with traffic so they can get to calls a little bit faster.

“We surprise a lot of guys. They don’t know we’re coming and they usually get up on them so close they don’t even know we’re there,” said Officer Ettinger.

These officers on e-bikes are also fully equipped to handle emergencies and arrests.

“A tourniquet, a pouch with different papers and pens, pepper spray, mags, obviously my side arm, flashlight, keys, radio, two sets of cuffs,” said Officer Nowodworski.

They can even stop for impromptu meetings, and in this case, with Mayor Ben Walsh who said, “I should be on two wheels myself.”

The officers say the e-bikes also provide a great opportunity to connect with the community.

“We get to talk more and have better interaction. It’s easier to have interaction on a bike than it is in a vehicle,” said Officer Ettinger.

These allow police to get to a scene safer, farther and faster.

The department currently has 62 certified riders, 24 of which were certified in May and June of this year at schools hosted by the Town of Manlius Police Department and the SUNY Cortland Police Department, respectively.