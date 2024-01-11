SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse teen was arrested and charged with numerous felonies after police allegedly found a ghost gun, fentanyl and cocaine on him.

Officer Mulroy of the Syracuse Police Department arrested and charged the 16-year-old on Monday, Jan. 8 around 4 p.m. after finding him walking with another individual, failing to use the sidewalk on Barrett Street.

When Officer Mulroy pulled up beside the pair and asked them to stop, the one individual complied but the 16-year-old continued to walk away.

As Officer Mulroy attempted to stop the 16-year-old from running away, a struggle ensued, resulting in the assistance of other officers who arrived on the scene shortly after and put the teen in handcuffs.

SPD says when officers searched the teen they found a Polymer 80 ‘ghost gun’ with a 27-round magazine tucked into his waistband. There was one round of ammunition in the chamber and four more rounds loaded into the magazine.

Officers also allegedly found the teen in possession of 11.9 grams of fentanyl, which was packaged for sale, in addition to a quantity of cocaine, also packaged for sale. The total amount of fentanyl possessed by the teen was equivalent to 304 individual doses. ​

Police then took the 16-year-old to the Youth Division of the Public Safety Building, where he was charged with numerous felonies including:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

He was also issued a ticket for failing to use the sidewalk.