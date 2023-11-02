SYRAUCSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Public Works will be starting its overnight leaf and snow removal shifts beginning Sunday night, Nov. 5.

Crews will be ready for overnight snow removal, but when snow doesn’t come, they will be deployed to pick up leaves overnight.

“Syracuse can deliver any kind of weather this time of year. We know from past experience that our DPW must be prepared for early morning snowstorms, so this overnight staffing is essential,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “When there is no snow, it is a smart use of City resources to have those crews supplement our leaf collection efforts.”

The city provides leaf pick-up service for residents in November and December during both the day and overnight.

Leaf collection vehicles do make beeping sounds, along with scrapping and banging noises when picking up leaves and branches.

City officials ask residents for their understanding as the vehicles make noise overnight.

“We apologize for the overnight disruptions that occur when crews come to pick up leaves. We ask residents to bear with us as we work to get all the leaves before they create fall and winter flooding or impede our snowplows. Putting leaves in bags allows our crews to pick them up quickly and quietly, without having to back vehicles up over and over to scrape up loose leaves,” said Jeremy Robinson, commissioner of Public Works.

Residents who want leaves picked up are asked to put them on the sidewalk in paper bags. They can also use the City of Syracuse yard waste drop-off site located at 1200 Canal Street Extension.