ONONDAGA LAKE PARK (WSYR-TV) — Runners burned off some Thanksgiving calories on Saturday morning, Nov. 25, at Onondaga Lake Park at the Syracuse Ugly Sweater 5k.

All runners were asked to wear their favorite ugly sweater to the race. They also received a green long-sleeve shirt if they registered for “Team Grinch” and a red long-sleeve shirt if they registered for “Team Santa.”

Part of the proceeds went towards helping St. John’s Community Services.

Participants also got to have some fun at a party hosted at Cobblestone in Liverpool after the race.

Awards were given to the best ugly sweater, as well as the most creative and most funny ugly sweaters.

Photos from the run can be seen below: