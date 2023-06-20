Fried chicken and cole slaw from Doc’s Restaurant at Take a Bite in 2021. The festival returns to Glens Falls, N.Y. this July.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This July into August, Wednesdays mean good eats in downtown Glens Falls. The Take a Bite food festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 5.

The downtown tradition will close downtown Glen Street from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday running until Aug. 9. The festival is a chance for local restaurants to get outside and offer the public small plates, priced from $1 to $5, alongside live music.

Live music is lined up to play every week during Take a Bite. Bands include:

July 5 On Tap (Glen Street) Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)

July 12 Lucas Garrett (Glen Street)

July 19 Lucas Garrett (Glen Street) Phil Camp (Ridge Street)

July 26 On Tap (Glen Street) Mark Rabin (Ridge Street)

Aug. 2 On Tap (Glen Street) Mark Rabin (Ridge Street

Aug. 9 The Spot (Glen Street) Brian Fitzgerald (Ridge Street)



A full list of participating restaurants has yet to be released, as applications are still open. Businesses that want to get cooking at Take a Bite can sign up through the Glens Falls Collaborative until June 30.