LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back again for another year, the Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll is returning for families to enjoy at Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

The month-long event, put on by Dunkin’, Galaxy Media and Paradise Companies, begins October 5.

It will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday during October from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

According to Galaxy Media, this Spooktacular Stroll is CNY’s not-so-scary family walk-thru Halloween experience.

Guests will walk down a half-mile paved path at Long Branch Park and will see Halloween-themed displays on the trail.

“We are excited to continue to bring family events to our community within the beautiful Onondaga County Park system,” said Carrie Wojtaszek, COO of Galaxy Media. “We’re looking forward to bringing our walk-thru Halloween experience back to Long Branch Park.”

The event will feature themes such as:

Witch’s Way

Ghost Barnyard

Pumpkin Patch

Skeleton Graveyard

Spider Forest

Creepy Castle

Villain’s Village

Mummy Mansion

NEW Dinosaur Dungeon

The price of admission is $25 per carload, paid in advance by visiting HERE. A limited number of vehicle passes will be sold for each night. Visitors can log onto the website to buy their pre-sale pass for a specific date in October.

DOG-O-WEEN Thursday

Bring your pooch on Thursday for “DOG-O-WEEN!” They’re encouraged to show up in their best Halloween costumes too.

Family Nights

Friday and Saturday are family nights for the kids and adults!

Treats on the Trail

This is on Sundays. Guests will have the option to purchase a Trick-or-Treat bag to collect trinkets at each of the nine themed sections on the stroll.

Halloween-themed LED wands will also be available to purchase online so everyone can be part of the Halloween light show. Wands will be given out when passes are scanned.

According to Galaxy Media, The Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll is partnering with local schools, PTA groups and sports clubs within Onondaga County and launching a new fundraising opportunity.

Five dollars from each ticket will go back to the local group when the group’s special coupon code is entered at the time of purchase. More information on this new element can be found HERE.

Spooktacular 5K

On Saturday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m., there will be the Dunkin’ Spooktacular 5K. You can find details HERE.

Runners are encouraged to dress up in costume, and a costume contest will be held at 10:15 a.m. with multiple categories such as scariest, best group costume, best pop-culture icon and more.