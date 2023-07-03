CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Blurring the lines between art and architecture, that’s the concept at Art Park, a mobile home park with an upcycled makeover. For almost two years, the short term rentals have been drawing people from all over the state to stay and discover the area.

Art Park is located at 34 Center Street in Chatham.

Heidi Bryson and Arthur Andersen are on a mission to reimagine what mobile homes, or “MoHos” as they like to call them, can look like. The idea for the cozy dwellings was inspired by Arthur’s time overseas serving as a Marine in the nineties.

“We were living in these shipping container like dwellings and it was neat to kind of build out your own kind of personal space,” he said.

Sprinkled across the grounds and in the homes, you’ll find artwork on sale from local artists. The duo is currently working on renovating more mobile homes on the property. Two mobile homes and one tiny home is currently available for short term rental on Airbnb.