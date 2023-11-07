QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local author is releasing his fourth set of stories tied to the Adirondacks. The first three stem from patients met in medical practice. This newest one moves the focus to someone larger than life in the history of Warren County.

Author Dr. Daniel Way will come to the Queensbury Masonic Historical Society on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to talk about his newest book. “Seneca Ray Stoddard: An Intimate Look at an Adirondack Legend” compiles more than 300 illustrations from Stoddard, whose history in the Glens Falls, Queensbury, and Lake George region includes work in photography, environmental work, surveying, lecturing, and publishing across the Victorian era.

Stoddard is oft-covered in the region, again and again, no matter how much time passes. In October, a new exhibit of his work opened at Glens Falls’ Chapman Museum, running into January 2024.

Way has previously written “Add in a Day’s Work” Scenes and Stories from an Adirondack Medical Practice;” “Never a Dull Moment;” and “We Were There: World War II Stories from the Adirondacks’ Greatest Generation.” His first three books are rooted in stories heard throughout 37 years of medical practice, and were published between 2004 and 2016.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m. at the lodge, located at 15 Burke Drive in Queensbury. The event is sponsored by the Queensbury Masonic Historical Society, as well as the Warren County Historical Society.