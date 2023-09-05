LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like the rest of Lake George, Battlefield Park is saying farewell to summer. That doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of things going on, though, as the park announces a new set of historical events running into the fall.

This week, the Battlefield Park Alliance announced an extended schedule of events running through September and October. The Battlefield Park Visitor Center is set to stay open every weekend, Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 29. Programs at the center this fall include:

“The Battle of Lake George: Clash of Empires, 1755” Thursday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Presentation on the Battle of Lake George during the French & Indian War, led by historian John-Eric Nelson Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center

Historical marker dedication Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. Dedication of a new historical marker in memory of Carleton’s Raid in 1780, featuring a park tour with Pat Niles of the Battlefield Park Alliance Lake George Battlefield Park

Guided tours of Battlefield Park Every Saturday in September and October at 11 a.m. Lake George Battlefield Park



“Folks will also be able to see the Lake George Battlefield Park Visitor Center’s new additions, including the 1758 Abercromby campaign diorama,” said Battlefield Park Alliance Trustee Bruce Venter. “Then they can hike through the battlefield and view the remains of Fort George and other remnants of the French & Indian War and the American Revolution – making it a great time to enjoy the colors of the season and learn about America’s history.”

In August, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer paid the Battlefield Park Visitor Center a visit to speak on efforts to return remains to the Lake George area that were dug up during construction in 2019. The remains have been identified as belonging to more than 40 Continental soldiers in Lake George.