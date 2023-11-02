Taste of Strathmore returns Nov. 4, celebrating over 25 years of food and community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual food and entertainment event of the year in the Strathmore neighborhood, “Taste of Strathmore,” is back this Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event will celebrate it’s second year back since the pandemic, celebrating over 25 years of food and community at the Most Holy Rosary School (MHR), which raises money at their only fundraiser of the year.

MHR secretary, Katie Zubrzycki said the annual 21 and older event started in the gym cafeteria, and over the years, it’s expanded into the gym to host more space for food, entertainment and auctions.

“We have a little bit of everything for everyone. We usually have over 500 people attend each year,” said Zubrzycki.

This year’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. inside the school’s gym at 1031 Bellevue Ave. in Syracuse.

Attendees can purchase their tickets online by sending $25 to the school’s Venmo or buying your ticket for $25 at Western Lights Liquors on 4729 Onondaga Blvd. On the day of the event, tickets will be $30 at the door.

At the event, guests can eat some delicious food and dessert prepared by MHR supporters and popular Syracuse restaurants.

This year’s Syracuse restaurant highlights include:

Brooklyn Pickle’s Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese The Preserve’s Chicken Riggies & Garlic Knots

Chicken Riggies & Garlic Knots Coleman’s Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie The Blarney Stone’s Penne Vodka and Salad

Penne Vodka and Salad Pies Guys Pizza

Pizza Gannon’s Ice Cream

Ice Cream Daniella’s Greens

Greens Bella Domani’s Meatballs

Meatballs Strada Mia Pasta

Pasta Plus so much more

Guests can also purchase drinks at a cash bar and have the chance to participate in an exciting silent auction and raffle.

Auction items this year include:

Keurig Duo Essential

Microsoft HP Chromebook

Ninja Supra Kitchen System

Night Owl HD Security System

Portable Waterproof Speaker

Plus much more

Courtesy of Most Holy Rosary School

Zubrzycki said for the raffles, items are purchased by families or local businesses who want to help contribute to the event, including popular businesses like the Syracuse Mets and the MOST.

All the money raised at the fundraiser goes to the MHR’s general fund that helps support programs and initiatives like their Sunday Book Series, a new reading program, updating the school playground, and more.

“The money could also support activities for students such as funding a science STEM activity or other educational activities,” said Zubrzycki

To learn more about the event, check out Taste of Strathmore’s Facebook page.