Tech giant Microsoft gets green light to put hub in Syracuse, 3rd in nation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse City’s Common Council gives the green light for Microsoft to open a high tech hub in the Salt City.

This will be Microsoft’s third “Smart Cities Technology” hub in the nation and its first in the northeast.

“We want it to be a catalyst for continued investment throughout the City,” said Mayor Ben Walsh.

Microsoft joins J.P. Morgan Chase and JMA Wireless as two major parts of ‘Syracuse Surge.’

The location for the hub hasn’t been finalized, but Mayor Walsh said it will be used for developing uses for new technology, helping tech start-ups, and training the workforce of the future.

“The whole idea behind ‘Syracuse Surge,’ it’s not just to grow the tech sector for the sake of growth, it’s to do it in an inclusive way that benefits everyone in our community,” said Walsh.

That inclusivity is why Mayor Walsh says Microsoft picked Syracuse as its next hub location.

It’s a partnership between the City, Microsoft, and the Syracuse University iSchool, which already uses Microsoft computing power to put data into a readable dashboard for City projects.

“We have the people, we have the right talents, we have the right resources thanks to Microsoft, we have the right set of tools to work with so the City can utilize their time to do other stuff that is more relevant for them,” said Aditi Agrawal, iConsult Project Manager for the City of Syracuse projects.

Mayor Walsh isn’t sure how many jobs this will create, but Microsoft Executives will fly into Syracuse on Thursday to start planning.

“Right now it’s about moving full steam ahead,” said Walsh. Keeping the surge, well, surging.