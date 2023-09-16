SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley confirms he’s working to buy back enhanced technology designed to trigger an officer’s uniform-worn camera when a gun is pulled from its holster, his spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9.

If already in use, the equipment would have likely resulted in additional footage of what Deputy John Rosello faced when he felt threatened enough to shoot at a car, which resulted in the death of two teenage burglary suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office says the equipment was already in its possession last year as part of the initial camera order, but was sent back under the previous administration.

NewsChannel 9 obtained an invoice showing the return of 250 units of what’s called “signal sidearm kit” in September of 2022 in exchange for a refund of $12,450 from vendor Axon.

Former Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for an explanation.

Shelley took over for Conway in January.

Footage from the deputy’s uniform camera is widely considered a key piece of missing evidence as the State Attorney General investigates the deaths of 15-year-old Lueth Mo and 17-year-old Dhal Apet.