SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse 93Q had their annual free Christmas Spectacular with Ted Long and Amy Robbins this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Destiny USA.

The party ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included a photo booth, ornament making and a coloring contest. Kids also received a free gift from Santa’s Workshop.

This event has been happening for over 30 years.

“I was talking to a woman who came here today, and when she was little, her mother brought her to the Christmas Spectacular,” Robbins said. “Now, she has a daughter of her own who she brought. I have to tell you that is the most heartwarming feeling. It really gets you into the holiday spirit knowing generations have enjoyed this.”