OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old was arrested by New York State Police following a month-long investigation into illegal firearms trafficking in Oswego County.

David Desimone III, of Hastings, was arrested for 53 felonies and 17 misdemeanors related to illegal firearms, which was investigated by the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit.

Courtesy of NYSP.

NYSP says CSU had conducted a previous criminal search warrant and an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) search order at the Desimone residence In November of 2022, and during that search warrant, items were seized, and an arrest was made.

State Police went back to Desimone’s home and proceeded with another search warrant. However, this time they walked in more equipped, as they knew about a secret room that held parts of Desimone’s illegal firearms trade.

NYSP took machine guns modified to be fully automatic, handguns, silencers, body armor, and other illegal firearms components.

Many of the weapons they found had their serial numbers defaced or removed, as well as many items were “ghost” long guns and handgun parts.

David Desimone III was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon 2 nd degree – (1) count – class “C” felony

degree – (1) count – class “C” felony Criminal possession of a weapon 3 rd degree – (8) counts – class “D” felony (silencers)

degree – (8) counts – class “D” felony (silencers) Criminal possession of a weapon 3 rd degree – (32) counts –class “D” felony (High capacity magazines)

degree – (32) counts –class “D” felony (High capacity magazines) Criminal possession of a weapon 3 rd degree – (11) counts – class “D” felony (Defaced firearms)

degree – (11) counts – class “D” felony (Defaced firearms) Criminal possession of a firearm – (1) count – class “E” felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 4 th degree – (14) counts – class “A” misdemeanor (Possessing gun manufacturing parts while the respondent of an Extreme Risk Protection Order)

degree – (14) counts – class “A” misdemeanor (Possessing gun manufacturing parts while the respondent of an Extreme Risk Protection Order) Criminal Contempt 2nd degree – (2) counts – class “A” misdemeanor – (Violating the court order for possessing firearms while the respondent of an Extreme Risk Protection Order)

Unlawful possession of body armor – (1) count – class “A” misdemeanor

State Police believe that Desimone was allegedly selling firearms on the “dark web” and in person.

Desimone is the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which restricts him from possessing any weapons. This new penal law deals with “ghost guns” and ERPOs.

The state police were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the United States Postal Inspector, The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Oswego County DA’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office.