OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers from the Oswego City Police Department were sent to Fitzhugh Park Elementary School’s playground for a 15-year-old male who had displayed a gun to a group of kids in the park on Sept. 27.

The initial call they received came in around 6:56 p.m. from E911 for a menacing complaint with a weapon.

At the scene, officers interviewed kids who identified the suspect who threatened to shoot them after showing them a gun in his waistband. Police say this action happened as a result of a previous verbal argument between the suspect and the other juveniles.

Following an investigation, police recovered a BB gun from the 15-year-old suspect. He was charged with:

Menacing 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanor

Criminal possession of a weapon 4th degree, class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of weapons by persons under sixteen

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego County Family Court.