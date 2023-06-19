FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager has been injured after a shooting broke out at a wedding reception in Fulton’s Polish Home.

On Sunday, June 18, at 1:15 a.m. the City of Fulton Police responded to a shots fired report at the Polish Home on 153 West First Street in Fulton.

When officers arrived, they confirmed there was a shooting and recovered evidence that suggested shots were fired from two handguns.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that a fight had broken out at a wedding reception, with hundreds of people in attendance, that resulted in shots being fired.

According to Fulton Police, no victims were located on the scene initially, however, at about 3:30 a.m., members of the Utica Police Department notified Fulton Police that a victim had gone to a hospital in the City of Utica.

The victim who was shot is a 17-year-old male who sustained a minor leg wound and was released from the hospital.

According to Police, the teen was uncooperative with the investigation and his identity will not be released at this time.

Fulton Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Sergeant Hollenbeck at (315) 592-3426.

The investigation is ongoing.