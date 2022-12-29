CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released new information surrounding a deadly crash in Cortland County on December 28.

Credit: WXHC FM

At approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers said a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy saw an SUV drive through a red light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main Street in Cortlandville.

Following this, the deputy tried to bring about a traffic stop on Route 281. However, the SUV kept going with the deputy following in pursuit.

The SUV and deputy lost control and crashed by the Interstate 81 on-ramp, in the Town of Homer.

Police said a 15-year-old female was driving the SUV and there were three passengers: one 15-year-old female and two 16-year-old females.

Authorities confirmed that the 16-year-old rear passenger, identified as Salena N. Wallner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining three were taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital to be treated.

After the crash, State Police learned the involved SUV had been reported as a stolen from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County, a few minutes prior to the Deputy attempting to stop it.

New York State Police worked with the New York State Attorney General’s Office to investigate this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.