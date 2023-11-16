SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the teenagers involved in the smash-and-grab car burglary spree from August 2023, was offered a 10-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to Onondaga County Assistant District Attorney John Walker.

17-year-old LaKota Armstrong was offered the deal after he was identified as one of six teenagers who Cicero Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say stole a 2023 Lexus RC350 from the Burdick Lexus dealership at Driver’s Village in Cicero, and drove it through the window around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

On that same night, Cicero Police say the teenagers not only stole a car from Burdick Lexus but also Burdick Dodge, allegedly stealing a Dodge Challenger and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. All three vehicles were soon recovered by police miles away on the city’s northside.

The DA’s Office said that prosecutors stated in court that at the time, Armstrong was visiting home from a youth detention facility. At this time he not only broke into the dealerships in Driver’s Village but burglarized a pizza shop, mini-mart and five other dealerships.

Assistant DA Walker said that initially, Armstrong was offered a 12-year sentence but then his lawyer presented a counteroffer of eight years, which the DA’s office considered and then offered 10 years.

Armstrong faces anywhere from 14 to 36 years, and a maximum of 44 to 105 years for his 24-count indictment, which alleges that between Aug. 12 through 23, Armstrong broke into several dealerships and stole six vehicles, causing between $100,000 to $250,000 in property damage.

According to Walker, during Armstrong’s alleged burglaries, an arrest warrant against him was filed in family court and several of the stolen cars were found on his street, including the car keys in his home.

Walker says Armstrong has from now until Dec. 6 to accept the plea deal.