SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager has pleaded guilty in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz of Syracuse.

In court Tuesday morning, 16-year-old Deckyse Bridges changed his mind and will plead guilty to murder charges.

BREAKING NEWS: The youngest suspect accused of murdering 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Deckyse Bridges, has changed his mind and will plead guilty to the charges. He’ll take the judge’s offer of 20 or 25 years in prison, as opposed to risking a trial and 50 years. pic.twitter.com/GqK30MRyFn — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) October 24, 2023

Bridges also confirmed his age today. It’s unclear when his trial will be.

This comes almost a week after 19-year-old Rasean Patterson admitted to shooting and killing Brexi as she walked home from a corner store in January 2023. Patterson will be sentenced in December 2023.

Bridges is promised 20 or 25 years in prison, instead of the 50 that could have come with conviction at trial. Last week, Bridges declined this offer.

Just a few hours later, he asked to come back to court.

The suspect nit-picked every word from the Judge and Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Bridges’ admissions will likely be used against the only suspect heading to trial in February

Dahviere Griswold the 21-year-old also charged in Brexi’s murder declined the plea offer from the judge, sending his case to a jury.

His trial is set for February 2024.