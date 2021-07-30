Teen’s suicide prompts closure of Vessel attraction in NYC; developer says it may never reopen

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WPIX) – A 14-year-old boy is dead after jumping off New York City’s Vessel in what’s being deemed a suicide attempt, police said.

Police say they’re not sure if the boy was with family, on a school trip or by himself at the Manhattan structure, a popular attraction since opening at Hudson Yards in 2019. He jumped on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m., they said.

The boy’s death has been deemed a suicide.

The attraction’s official website said Vessel was “temporarily closed” following the death. It had previously closed for months earlier in 2021 after a series of suicides.

Stephen Ross, the billionaire developer behind Hudson Yards, told The Daily Beast that Vessel may not ever reopen following Thursday’s incident.

“We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Ross told the outlet. “I feel terrible for the family.”

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts, click here for resources.