SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As gray as the Central New York winter can be, there’s a fire that burns bright within Meg Schader.

It’s a passion that keeps her ever alert, camera close at hand, to capture images of birds in the wild.

Research is part of the fun, you know. Trying to figure out the patterns and the habits. Meg Schader

Schader has really only been shooting pictures for about two years, mostly around her farm in Jordan. But she’s mastered the craft enough to warrant her very first exhibit, a photography show opening this weekend at Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus.

The bird that sparked Schader’s interest was a Great Horned Owl she spotted around her farm. There are pictures of other owls in this exhibit, but sadly, not the one that got her started.



Folks who come to see Schader’s photos can get one step closer to the birds by checking out these nests from the nature center collection. Four of them are from birds represented on the wall.

Schader hopes the beauty she captures will show people why it’s important to create more wildlife habitats.

Her “Beauty of Birds” exhibit opens with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center. Admission is free, and all of the artwork is for sale. Schader also promises there’s more to come.

Schader’s art is all available for sale. The exhibit can be viewed Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through Feb. 24.

To learn more information, call 315-673-1350 or visit baltimorewoods.org.