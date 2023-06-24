SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Frank Malfitano has loved music since he was a kid in the All-County Band.

A national soloist came in one night to guest with us and that was it. I knew that night I was gonna be in Show Business for the rest of my life. Frank Malfitano, Syracuse Jazz Fest founder

He launched the first Syracuse Jazz Fest more than forty years ago after he got tired of traveling to other cities’ festivals. He staged Jazz Fest 35 times before funding dried up.

Last year, Covid relief grants and renewed corporate support helped bring Jazz Fest back, and back downtown.

Through the years as a promoter, Frank and Jazz Fest have earned a stellar reputation among visiting artists for a world-class welcome.

Just give them the Red Carpet treatment. They’re the creators of the music. Without them, there is no festival. So we try to serve the music first and the creators of the music. And we also want the fans to have a great experience and we want the people to be proud of Syracuse. Frank Malfitano

With five days of music this year, Frank calls it Five Festivals in One… with something for everyone, topped by the nationally known headliners at Clinton Square, Herbie Hancock and Gladys Knight.

I’m a fan, first and foremost. You know? / I was a musician. I wasn’t good enough, you know? I was good but I wasn’t good enough. I saw John Coltrane one night, I went and buried my saxophone in the backyard. It’s a true story. You can dig it up. Frank Malfitano

Over the years, Frank has welcomed a wide variety of talent to Clinton Square and other Jazz Fest venues. But he doesn’t make apologies for that.

Says Malfitano, This is a Jazz Festival for everybody, whether you know anything about Jazz or not. This is entertainment. This is Show Business. This is big-time fun.