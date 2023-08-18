

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bill Huther grew up riding along as his Dad delivered milk around Clinton.

His father drove for Muller Dairy until they went out of business in the early ’70s… Years later, Bill chanced upon the last truck his Dad ever drove… and with a lot of work, he got it back on the road.

It sat in the junkyard for 20 years. They’d actually pushed it with a bulldozer over an embankment. It was just a wreck. I actually found it quite by mistake and negotiated with the junkyard over it. He said, ‘If you can get it out of here, you can have it.

Bill Huther, Truck collector

Bill is one of the collectors in town for the annual convention of the DIVCO Club of America. DIVCO, the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company, made about 96-thousand trucks from 1926 to 1986, in a time when essentials like milk, laundry, and baked goods were delivered door-to-door around the neighborhood, every day.

The vehicles were designed for industrial use. Ease of delivery for the milkman to get in and out. For durability because milk weighs a lot, especially in glass bottles. And it has to be delivered every day in all kinds of weather.

Many of the trucks were driven with the driver standing up, so they could jump in and out from house to house. It was very much a different time in American life.

We put milk in people’s refrigerators. Went right in the house, opened up the door and went in. Put it in, see what they needed. Otherwise, you put the milk on the porch, in a box, inside a box. George Parmalee, former milk truck driver

This week, more than a dozen truck owners will head to what’s known as the Gathering of Orphan Vehicles, a car show and cruise-in, Saturday at Lewis Park in Minoa.

He didn’t like milk trucks! He really didn’t. I tried to get him to stand next to it one time, he was like ‘I don’t care anything about milk trucks. They were cold in the winter and hot in the summer.’ But it means a lot to me. Bill Huther

For people like Bill Huther who collect these Divco Milk Trucks, they’ve become a passion.