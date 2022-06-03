The Fast and the Furriest, an annual fund raising race and pet festival, will take place this Saturday, June 4.

The event will feature a 5k and 10k race (humans only), a dog walk, pet contests, and a variety of other family- and pet-friendly activity.

To accommodate the fundraiser, the following streets will be closed from 7:55 a.m. and will re-open after the last participants moves along the course:

Verona Street from Jay Street to Morrie Silver Way

Morrie Silver Way from Oak Street to Plymouth Avenue

Allen Street from Broad Street to Oak Street

Brown Street from Plymouth Avenue to Oak Street

Plymouth Avenue from Morrie Silver Way to Brown Street

Exchange Street from Ford Street to Violetta Street

Ford Street from Exchange Boulevard to N. Plymouth Avenue (closed northbound, open southbound)

Broad Street from Allen Street to Main Street

Ford Street from Main Street to Plymouth Avenue

Main Street open at Broad Street, but restricted; possible delays

The day begins at 6:45 a.m. with race registration, and ends at 2 p.m. after a raffle drawing.

While registration to run for the 5k and 10k has passed, and required reaching a fundraising threshold for the shelter animals at Rochester Animal Services, the pet fest is open to all.

Day-of registration is also available for the 1 mile dog walk, and is $25 for adults, $5 for kids.

Parking is free (but donations are encouraged) in the Kodak/Carestream parking lot on the corner of Brown Street and Verona Street, also accessible from Oak Street.