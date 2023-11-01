QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondacks Welcome Center by Northway Exit 18 is more than just a rest stop. The spot is often used to offer seasonal flavors and local ingredients – and November is certainly no exception.

This month, the Adirondacks Welcome Center is adding new items to its vending machine marketplace, which hosts a range of New York-local flavors. New things to taste and try have been added for Veterans Day as well as Thanksgiving, including:

Saratoga Cracker Company – Saratoga Springs Garlic and parmesan crackers Against All Odds crackers

Barkeater Chocolates – North Creek Pumpkin pie bark Peppermint bark

Nettle Meadow Farm – Lake Luzerne Goat cheese

Oscars Smokehouse – Warrensburg More Than Mustard Cheese Spread

Grandma Apple’s Cheesecakes – Porter Corners Traditional cheesecake Pumpkin cheesecake Apple cheesecake

Silda’s Jam – Mellenville Gingerbread peach jam Red-and-blue jam

Saratoga Maple – Minerva Maple walnut topping

Mohawk Valley Trading Company – Utica Raw Adirondack wildflower honey



The Adirondack Welcome Center sells a rotation of more than 400 foods that come from around 80 different sources around New York. The market is operated by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.