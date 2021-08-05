The Department of Transportation is seeking applicants for jobs in the Mohawk Valley and accross NYS

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - The Corning Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in the area of the Centerway Bridge near the YMCA.

According to Corning Police, officers were dispatched on Aug. 2 around 7:25 p.m. and located the boy with multiple stab wounds. The teen was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he underwent emergency surgery. Police say the teen has since been released from the hospital.