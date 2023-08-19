SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mary Nelson Youth Center held its school supply giveaway and BBQ today, August 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its Resource Center on South Salina Street.

Local kids were able to get backpacks, pencils, pens and other back-to-school essentials as summer winds down, all thanks to generous donors.

Live music, local food and vendors were featured at the event. Everyone also had the chance to enjoy a game area.

The Mary Nelson Youth Center hosts this giveaway each August.