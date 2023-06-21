UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Neighborhood Center, a behavioral and mental health clinic in Utica was awarded a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

This federal grant will allow The Neighborhood Center to officially become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

Becoming CCBHC entails a system change in how the clinic’s behavioral health services are delivered. It also ensures that clients can receive mental health services, substance abuse treatment and health care services in one location, which will allow for “continuity of care,” according to the Neighborhood Center.

As a CCBHC, the Neighborhood Center will look to expand on its outreach and services to the refugee population in the Mohawk Valley, along with military veterans and their families.

The grant will also help the center reach its goals for behavioral health services by “expanding access to Medicated-Assisted Therapy (MAT), increasing coordination and integration with primary care, making crisis services available to everyone, meeting children and families where they are at, improving collaboration with criminal justice agencies, and addressing health disparities,” said the Neighborhood Center.

Anyone suffering from behavioral health or substance abuse issues can contact the Neighborhood Center at their website or by calling them at (315) 272-2600.