TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ticonderoga is known for its local history, including its historic fort. In recent years, it has also become known for something else. The “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour brings a little bit of outer space to the northern Lake George town – and this summer, it’s giving a nod to the next generation.

In August, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” stars Gates McFadden, John de Lancie and Brent Spiner will be heading to the affectionately-nicknamed “Trekonderoga.” The stars will visit on Aug. 19-21, and will lead tours of the U.S.S. Enterprise set, taking part in photo ops, autographs and chats on the bridge along the way.

Tickets can be purchased online, starting from $49.99. Also on sale are dates for the next visit by “Star Trek: The Original Series” star William Shatner, who makes frequent visits for autographs and tours of the set. Shatner is set to next visit Ticonderoga on July 15-17, and will return on Nov. 18-20.

The “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour features a full recreation of sets from “Star Trek: The Original Series.” Set constructions were based on original blueprints from the production of the show. The set tour includes the bridge, corridors, sick bay, briefing room, captain’s quarters, transporter room and engineering room of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The tour also includes its fair share of behind-the-scenes knowledge from the show.