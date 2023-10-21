NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) – Vehicle thefts rose significantly in 2022 according to new data from the FBI, and as people prepare for vacations and holiday travel, it’s crucial to know which areas will be more likely to be targeted. New York is no exception.

Using federal statistics, we analyzed how common vehicle thefts are in New York.

Based on FBI data from 2022, which is submitted by law enforcement agencies every year, we can see how many motor vehicle theft reports were reported in a given county.

Our analysis focused on New York’s metropolitan counties, which typically contain populations of 50,000 or more.

Here is a list of every New York metropolitan county in order of highest to lowest number of motor vehicle thefts in 2022, the most recent year of data available:

Monroe – 182 Niagara – 50 Broome – 50 Oswego – 20 Oneida – 18 Saratoga – 18 Dutchess – 16 Livingston – 12 Ulster – 9 Warren – 7 Jefferson – 5

According to the data, the New York metropolitan county with the most motor vehicle thefts is Monroe County, with 182 reports of thefts in 2022. Census data from 2021 shows Monroe County had a population of 755,160 people, meaning less than one motor vehicle theft for every 1,000 people.

According to the data set, reports of motor vehicle thefts have steadily risen in Monroe County since 2019, when 76 reported thefts happened. Motor vehicle thefts in the county appeared to stagnate in the three years prior to 2019, when the county saw an average of 87 thefts.