GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Head to downtown Glen Street and you’ll hear the hype. The Adirondack Thunder is hitting the ice at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two games as the team’s 2023-24 ECHL hockey season takes off.
Glens Falls is the place to be this weekend, with local theater and the Glens Falls Symphony rounding out the program – but the city isn’t everything. Veteran’s Day weekend can be given a salute in Lake George at the field of flags, or with a glass of wine at Adirondack Winery. Here’s what’s happening in the area this weekend.
Fort Ann
- Open Mic Thursdays
- Every Thursday, 7-9 p.m.
- Open mic night at The Trap In Fort Ann
- The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road
- 2-drink minimum
Fort Edward
- 3rd annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair
- Sunday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m.
- Annual craft fair hosted by the Fort Edward Booster Club
- Fort Edward Central School District, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward
Glens Falls
- Adirondack Thunder hockey
- Home games on Friday, Nov. 10; Sunday, Nov. 12
- Adirondack Thunder ECHL hockey season gets underway
- Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza
- $22 tickets, contact Thunder box office for more information
- Broadway Upstate: “Seussical – The Musical”
- Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 9-12, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Stage adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, performed by Broadway Upstate
- Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
- $20 admission
- Chapman Museum Wine & Chocolate Tasting
- Friday, Nov. 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
- 17th annual tasting in support of the Chapman Museum, with more than 20 stations offering wine, chocolate, and food
- Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
- $45 per person
- Veterans Day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum
- Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – noon
- Words from Navy veteran Amie Gonzales and retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Juan Gonzales
- World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St.
- Free with cost of museum admission
- Glens Falls Symphony: The Concert of International Colors
- Sunday, Nov. 12, 4-6 p.m.
- Featuring Autumn Piazzola Michael Emery, soloist; Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel; Symphony #4, Felix Mendelssohn
- Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St.
- Tickets: $39 tier 1, $33 tier 2, $26 tier 3
Hudson Falls
- Hudson Falls Community Run 4 Kids 5K
- Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. – noon
- Annual run benefitting Operation Santa Claus and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club scholarship fund
- Hudson Falls High School, 80 East Labarge St., Hudson Falls
- $25 entry fee online before Nov. 9; $30 day of the race
Lake George
- Field of Flags ceremony
- Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.
- Annual Veterans Day weekend ceremony at the field of flags at Fort William Henry, including a musket salute by reenactors
- Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St.
Queensbury
- Military appreciation weekend at Adirondack Winery
- Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Buy one, get one glass of wine and tastings for military veterans, as well as 10% discounts on all bottled wine purchases
- Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road