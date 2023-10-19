GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend in the North Country, Halloween spooks come to new places, with a haunted house at the Aviation Mall. The spirit of the season is even coming to the world of sports, with a festive soccer tournament coming to Fort Ann’s local sports complex. On Saturday, athletes unite for the New York Special Olympics’ annual Fall Games. Here’s what’s happening in Glens Falls, Lake George, and more across the weekend of Oct. 20-22.
Fort Ann
- BooTown Halloween Haunt
- Every weekend in October
- Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt
- BooTown, 11225 Route 149
- $20 per person
- Cauldron Cup
- Saturday, Oct. 21
- 7v7 soccer tournament for ages 7 to 14
- Golden Goal Sports Park, 495 Goodman Road
Glens Falls
- Special Olympics New York Fall Games
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21
- Opening ceremonies Friday, with games Saturday across Glens Falls, Saratoga, Queensbury
- Opening ceremonies at City Park; full schedule and locations
Lake George
- Lake George Ghost Tours
- Saturday, Oct. 21
- A chilling ghost tour at the Lake George Courthouse Museum
- Courthouse Museum, 290 Canada St.
- Suggested $15 donation
Queensbury
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Escape
- Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 21-22
- Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more
- The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive
- Haunted House at Aviation Mall
- Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Family-friendly haunted house at All Abilities Productions inside the Aviation Mall
- All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York, Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road
- $5 tickets
Stony Creek
- ATV Weekend
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- ATV rides over 10 miles of trails, including a ride up Deer Leap Mountain
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
- Day passes priced at $25 for a single rider, $15 for a passenger, plus a $25 lunch special
- Jack & Jill Pool Tournament
- Saturdays, Oct, 7, 14, 21, 28, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time
- Weekly pool tournament
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek
- $10 admission
Ticonderoga
- Halloweenfest
- Starts Friday, Oct. 21, running through Halloween
- Days of Halloween events including a kids Halloween movie, “Haunted Hancock” historical events, and more
- Downtown Ticonderoga