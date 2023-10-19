GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend in the North Country, Halloween spooks come to new places, with a haunted house at the Aviation Mall. The spirit of the season is even coming to the world of sports, with a festive soccer tournament coming to Fort Ann’s local sports complex. On Saturday, athletes unite for the New York Special Olympics’ annual Fall Games. Here’s what’s happening in Glens Falls, Lake George, and more across the weekend of Oct. 20-22.

Fort Ann

BooTown Halloween Haunt Every weekend in October Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt BooTown, 11225 Route 149 $20 per person

Cauldron Cup Saturday, Oct. 21 7v7 soccer tournament for ages 7 to 14 Golden Goal Sports Park, 495 Goodman Road



Glens Falls

Special Olympics New York Fall Games Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21 Opening ceremonies Friday, with games Saturday across Glens Falls, Saratoga, Queensbury Opening ceremonies at City Park; full schedule and locations



Lake George

Lake George Ghost Tours Saturday, Oct. 21 A chilling ghost tour at the Lake George Courthouse Museum Courthouse Museum, 290 Canada St. Suggested $15 donation



Queensbury

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Escape Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 21-22 Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive

Haunted House at Aviation Mall Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Family-friendly haunted house at All Abilities Productions inside the Aviation Mall All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York, Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road $5 tickets



Stony Creek

ATV Weekend Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ATV rides over 10 miles of trails, including a ride up Deer Leap Mountain 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek Day passes priced at $25 for a single rider, $15 for a passenger, plus a $25 lunch special

Jack & Jill Pool Tournament Saturdays, Oct, 7, 14, 21, 28, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time Weekly pool tournament 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek $10 admission



Ticonderoga